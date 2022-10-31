Early voting underway in Cass County

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Voters can now cast their ballots for the upcoming mid-term election in Cass County, North Dakota. Five early voting locations opened across Cass County on Monday, October 31.

To vote early, you can go to the Fargodome, West Acres Mall, Northview Church, the Hartl Ag Building at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds, or the Days Inn in Casselton. Hours of early voting precincts are 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The Cass County Courthouse is a drop box location for ballots. Voters can return ballots 24 hours a day at 211 9th Street South in Fargo. All ballots returned to the drop box must be delivered before 5:00 p.m. on Monday, November 7.

If you prefer to vote on election day, 11 vote center locations will be available. The election is on Tuesday, November 8.

To find a polling place or learn more about how to vote in North Dakota, click here.

Early voting is also available in Minnesota. For information on how to vote in Minnesota, click here.

