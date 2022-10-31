Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Early voting underway in Cass County

(Lowell Rose)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Voters can now cast their ballots for the upcoming mid-term election in Cass County, North Dakota. Five early voting locations opened across Cass County on Monday, October 31.

To vote early, you can go to the Fargodome, West Acres Mall, Northview Church, the Hartl Ag Building at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds, or the Days Inn in Casselton. Hours of early voting precincts are 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The Cass County Courthouse is a drop box location for ballots. Voters can return ballots 24 hours a day at 211 9th Street South in Fargo. All ballots returned to the drop box must be delivered before 5:00 p.m. on Monday, November 7.

If you prefer to vote on election day, 11 vote center locations will be available. The election is on Tuesday, November 8.

To find a polling place or learn more about how to vote in North Dakota, click here.

Early voting is also available in Minnesota. For information on how to vote in Minnesota, click here.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body possibly found in Red River
UPDATE: Body pulled from Red River
Motorcycle Crash generic
Two motorcyclists die in separate crashes in the Red River Valley
53-year-man Troy Green died on Saturday after a deadly crash.
‘I will miss him’: Friends and family remember Breckenridge man who died in a crash
LEONARD BUDREA JR
Cass County Deputy finds suspicious device on new arrestee: Bomb squad called to the jail
This alleged crime happened on Friday. A bike was stolen from S. Fargo.
S. Fargo kid’s bike stolen in broad daylight

Latest News

NDT - Daily Motivation – October 31
NDT - Daily Motivation – October 31
NDT - Dia De Los Muertos Celebration Broadway Square - October 31
NDT - Dia De Los Muertos Celebration Broadway Square - October 31
NDT – Halloween Crafts Part 2 – October 31
NDT – Halloween Crafts Part 2 – October 31
NDT - Spire Optical - October 31
NDT - Spire Optical - October 31