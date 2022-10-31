Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Clay County high-speed chase ends in crash

The driver reached speeds of more than 100 mph, authorities say.
Police chase
Police chase(WALB)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Henning, Minnesota man led Clay County deputies on a high-speed chase Monday morning before crashing into a ditch.

Troopers say around 11 a.m. they tried to pull a vehicle over on 90th Ave. N. at 2nd St. They say the driver wasn’t buckled and was crossing over the center lines.

Authorities say the driver took off, reaching speeds of more than 100 miles per hour, before turning southbound on US Hwy 75. Authorities were waiting for the 30-year-old man with stop sticks in the area of US Hwy 75 and 28th Ave. N.

The driver tried to avoid them by going into the ditch, when he crashed and became trapped in his vehicle. Crews were called to extract him and he was taken to a Fargo hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Clay County officials cannot identify the man at this time, since he is not in their custody. However, they say he had a warrant out for his arrest out of Cass County, North Dakota and felony fleeing charges have been requested.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body possibly found in Red River
UPDATE: Body pulled from Red River
Motorcycle Crash generic
Two motorcyclists die in separate crashes in the Red River Valley
53-year-man Troy Green died on Saturday after a deadly crash.
‘I will miss him’: Friends and family remember Breckenridge man who died in a crash
LEONARD BUDREA JR
Cass County Deputy finds suspicious device on new arrestee: Bomb squad called to the jail
This alleged crime happened on Friday. A bike was stolen from S. Fargo.
S. Fargo kid’s bike stolen in broad daylight

Latest News

Fargo Police downtown substation
Fargo Police Department opens downtown substation
Six years since Bemidji teen went missing on Halloween night
Early voting underway in Cass County
Mr. Food – Chili Cheese Dog Ring - October 31
Mr. Food – Chili Cheese Dog Ring - October 31