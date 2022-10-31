Clay County high-speed chase ends in crash

CLAY COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Henning, Minnesota man led Clay County deputies on a high-speed chase Monday morning before crashing into a ditch.

Troopers say around 11 a.m. they tried to pull a vehicle over on 90th Ave. N. at 2nd St. They say the driver wasn’t buckled and was crossing over the center lines.

Authorities say the driver took off, reaching speeds of more than 100 miles per hour, before turning southbound on US Hwy 75. Authorities were waiting for the 30-year-old man with stop sticks in the area of US Hwy 75 and 28th Ave. N.

The driver tried to avoid them by going into the ditch, when he crashed and became trapped in his vehicle. Crews were called to extract him and he was taken to a Fargo hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Clay County officials cannot identify the man at this time, since he is not in their custody. However, they say he had a warrant out for his arrest out of Cass County, North Dakota and felony fleeing charges have been requested.

