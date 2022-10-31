Cass County Deputy finds suspicious device on new arrestee: Bomb squad called to the jail
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The Red River Bomb Squad was called to the Cass County Jail Sunday afternoon.
Authorities say a suspicious device was found on a man who was brought in for custody.
According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, 66-year-old Leonard Budrea, Jr., who has no permanent address, was brought to the jail around 3 p.m.
During the intake process, a deputy found the suspicious device in his backpack following a search.
A Fargo PD bomb-trained K-9 and the Red River Bomb Squad were called to the facility to investigate.
The device was later deactivated and destroyed by the bomb squad.
Budrea is now facing a felony charge for possession of an explosive.
Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.