Amber Alert issued for missing Apple Valley boy

Shannon Yusef Ingram
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Apple Valley boy.

Authorities are looking for 2-year-old Shannon Ingram, but he goes by Yusef.

Apple Valley PD says Yusef was taken by his father, who does not have custody.

Yusef’s father Shannon Dawayne Ingram is 30 years old. He is about 5′10″ and weighs 220 pounds.

Yusuf was last seen wearing a blue Baby Shark hoodie and gray jeans.

If you have seen Yusef, you are asked to call Apple Valley Police at 651-322-2323.

