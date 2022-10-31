2022 Golf season closes in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The 2022 golf season closed on Sunday as they head into the winter months. The last course in the area to close was the Rose Creek.

According to leadership at the course, momentum the last few years has been very high. Thanks in large part to the COVID-19 pandemic.

”COVID was a huge part,” said Matt Cook, the lead professional for the Rose Creek. “I think as people were probably not able to get out and do some of the activities they were used to. We were really kind of locked down. Golf, they kind of found the one thing that was still somewhat safe to do.”

Cook said they will use the offseason to get some much needed rest and prepare for next year.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.