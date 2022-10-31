18-year-old injured in single-vehicle crash in Grand Forks

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A 18-year-old man was injured in a crash in Grand Forks shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday.

GFPD says the man was driving on 32nd Avenue South when the vehicle crossed the center median and then struck a berm and a tree.

The vehicle later rolled and landed in the parking lot at Hugo’s Marketplace.

The young man was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, no citations have been given as there is still an active investigation.

