Two motorcyclists die in separate crashes in the Red River Valley

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Two motorcyclists were killed in separate crashes in the Red River Valley.

The first happened on Westrac Drive in Fargo around 1:45 p.m. Saturday.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the motorcycle was leaving a parking lot when the rider lost control and struck a curb.

The 38-year-old motorcyclist, of Bryon, MN, was then thrown from the bike and was later pronounced dead on the scene.

The second crash happened shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Highway 13 & 18.

An SUV was making a left turn in front of the motorcycle causing it to strike the front right side of the SUV.

The 48-year-old motorcyclist, of Breckenridge, died after being thrown off and landing on the road.

Both motorcyclists were not wearing a helmet.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.