Scotus to hear arguments on Affirmative Action

(CNN) - The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear a case that could end Affirmative Action at colleges.

justices will meet Monday to consider whether colleges and universities can continue to take race into consideration as a factor in admissions.

Challengers are targeting minority admissions programs at Harvard and the University of North Carolina, saying they violate equal protection and are discriminatory.

Hanging in the balance is the future of admissions plans at hundreds of schools.

Those schools have relied on legal precedent for decades to achieve the educational benefits they say flow from a diverse student body.

Like Roe versus Wade, the new conservative-leaning justices appointed by former president trump may be ready to break precedent again.

