Body possibly found in Red River
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police are working an active scene where a body was possibly found in the Red River near a train bridge along the downtown Fargo bike trail.
Emergency crews were initially called for a water rescue around 11:30 a.m. Sunday.
A witness in the area told Valley News Live that he came across the body.
