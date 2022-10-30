Contests
Body possibly found in Red River

By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police are working an active scene where a body was possibly found in the Red River near a train bridge along the downtown Fargo bike trail.

Emergency crews were initially called for a water rescue around 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

A witness in the area told Valley News Live that he came across the body.

Stay with Valley News Live as more information becomes available.

