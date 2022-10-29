Warming Trend to Last: First Alert Weather Day Friday

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: Gorgeous weather with light wind and above average temperatures this weekend! We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies for both Saturday and Sunday. The warming trend will continue into the weekend. We will see lows on both days in the 30s and 40s. We will warm up into the 50s and 60s. The weather will be pretty good for any Halloweekend activities you might have!

HALLOWEEN (MONDAY): Halloween is looking to have great weather in place for trick-or-treating with gusty south winds through the day the only hitch in the giddy up. Conditions will be dry with partly cloudy skies with fairly warm temperatures. We will begin the day a little chilly with temps in the 30s and 40s, but we will warm up very nicely. We will see high temperatures in the afternoon in the 50s and 60s. By trick-or-treating time, we will have cooled off a little bit, but most can expect temperatures for Halloween evening activities in the 40s and 50s.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: Very warm weather continues. For the most part, the quiet weather is expected to continue on Tuesday. We do have a chance to see some spotty showers, but impacts at this time look minimal. We will see temperatures in the 30s and 40s to start the day. We will warm up into the 50s and 60s across the region by the afternoon hours. Winds will pick up as we head into Wednesday. Temperatures will stay well above average for Wednesday. We will start the day in the near 40, while afternoon highs will be in the upper 50s to upper 60s across the area.

THURSDAY: Big changes begin. Expect a cooler flow from Canada to bring temperatures back into check. Morning temperatures will likely be highs for the day in our northern counties. Expect to start in the 40 degree range and temperatures will be falling in the afternoon. Some areas will see light rain developing.

FRIDAY: First Alert Weather Day! There will be a chance of rain changing to snow for some with windy conditions as a storm pushes out of the Rockies and through the region. The track and timing will likely change, but we stand a chance of seeing areas of difficult travel develop by later in the day. It is too early to be precise with amounts or locations, but we will keep you posted.

SATURDAY: Saturday will we warmer than Friday. After the wintry system moves out the area, we will see the clouds remain in the area. We will see out temperatures, though, return to the average for this time of year. We will see lows in the morning in the 20s and 30s, while highs in the afternoon will be in the 40s and 50s Valley-wide.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 38. High: 58.

HALLOWEEN (MONDAY): Partly cloudy skies. Gusty during the day over 25 mph Near 50 for trick-or-treating. Low: 39. High: 64.

TUESDAY: A few clouds. Gusty south wind. Low: 40. High: 63.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Low: 45. High: 67.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cooler north wind developing late. Falling afternoon temps! Morning: 44. Afternoon: 41!

FRIDAY: First Alert Weather Day! Rain and a chance of snow with gusty winds shifting out of the northwest over 35 mph. Morning temp: 30. Afternoon Temp: 39. Best chance of snow will be north and east. Stay tuned.

SATURDAY: Warmer with overcast skies. Low: 30. High: 48.

