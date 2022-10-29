Valley Boos Live: Yard Haunters spooking up the F-M metro

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There’s a web spreading out across the F-M area, and it’s not the cobwebs on your Christmas decorations.

It’s the Facebook group for the ‘Yard Haunters of Fargo-Moorhead.’ And this web is connecting members across the metro, who all share a love of sharing their spooky spirit.

“I wanted to be able to showcase other haunters in the area,” said Abby Haake, who created the ‘Yard Haunters of F-M’ group. “I actually had a guy that stopped by one time and checked out the yard, and said, ‘Hey, I decorate my yard too.’”

“We’ve just always really been into Halloween,” said Brianne Hoffman, who is a yard haunter with her family. “It’s kind of our holiday and we have two boys who are 12 and 14 so they really get into it with us. It’s kind of become a family affair.”

“You don’t know anybody else that does this in town, and now there’s people that put their addresses in and you can see and drive around to houses, instead of just driving around blindly through the neighborhood, just hoping to find a house that’s decorated nicely,” said Pat Wegner, a yard haunter in Reile’s Acres.

It’s connected like-minded community members to admire each others work, as well as sharing tips and tricks. And while their displays might differ, the reward is always the same.

“The kids love it so much,” said Haake. “It makes me feel really good when I get notes and letters saying, ‘My kid and I drive by every single morning, they’re so excited to see it.’ I had a little boy the other day and his parents come over and say, ‘He wants to do this, this is his dream.’”

“It’s all about the kids,” said Wayne Peterson, another yard haunter. “We want to set up something cool for them to come and trick or treat at.”

“We’ve actually met some of the neighbors that we didn’t know before because we put this stuff up and the kids are coming over and they want the scary guys to jump out at them,” added Cheryl Sully, who yard haunts with Peterson.

“Kids enjoying it and seeing it, taking pictures, it’s just always really fun to see people enjoying that. We put a lot of work into it so for people to stop and enjoy it makes it all worth it.”

This Halloween season, trick or treaters and parents who visit the yard haunters are in for a treat.

