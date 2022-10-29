Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Two explosions rock Somalia’s capital, leaving ‘scores’ dead

Two explosions have rocked Somalia’s capital of Mogadishu.
Two explosions have rocked Somalia’s capital of Mogadishu.(Source: MGN)
By OMAR FARUK
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Police tell Somalia state media there are “scores of civilian casualties” after two explosions struck a busy junction Saturday in Somalia’s capital near key government offices.

The Somalia National News Agency cited national police spokesman Sadiq Dodishe, who said two car bombs had gone off.

An Associated Press journalist at the scene saw “many” bodies and said they appeared to be civilians traveling on public transport. He said the second blast occurred in front of a busy restaurant.

The director of the Aamin ambulance service told the AP they had collected many wounded or killed. One of the ambulances responding was destroyed in the second blast, Abdulkadir Adan added in a tweet.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility in a city often targeted by the al-Shabab extremist group.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. THE ORIGINAL STORY IS BELOW.

Two explosions have rocked Somalia’s capital of Mogadishu in what appears to be an ongoing attack at the ministry of education in a high-traffic area that houses key government offices.

Authorities said many people were killed or wounded Saturday in the midday blasts but they had no overall count yet. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

The attack in Mogadishu occurred on a day when the president, prime minister and other senior officials were meeting to discuss combating violent extremism, especially by the al-Qaida-affiliated al-Shabab group.

Al-Shabab often targets the capital with attacks on high-profile locations that begin with explosions and continue with gunmen entering and battling security teams. The group stormed the education ministry in 2015.

The new attack occurred at Zobe junction, which was the scene of a massive al-Shabab blast in 2017 that killed more than 500 people.

Somalia’s government is engaged in a new offensive against the extremist group that the United States has described as one of al-Qaida’s deadliest organizations.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water rescue
2 girls rescued from Red River after sinking in mud
DOLLAR GENERAL
Several more safety complaints roll in against Dollar General stores in the Red River Valley and beyond
Attempted murder-suicide in the 300 block of Wren Dr. in Grand Forks, ND.
Police identify mother and son involved in attempted murder-suicide
Search begins for new tenant at Rose Creek
Legends to close at Rose Creek Golf Course
From left to right: Rickey Walker, Shermaine Lewis, Aaron Bennett, Curtis Lewis
Several arrested after drugs & cash seized during SWAT raid

Latest News

Paul Pelosi underwent successful surgery on a skull fracture he suffered in the incident.
Investigation continues into Paul Pelosi attack
FILE: According to the Housing and Residence Life website, an average of 6,000 students live on...
Affirmative action under threat as Supreme Court hears UNC case
The serial killer's crimes caused trauma to the community, a bar manager explained.
Milwaukee bars are banning Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween costumes
The serial killer's crimes caused trauma to the community, a bar manager explained.
Some Milwaukee bars are banning Dahmer costumes