S. Fargo kid’s bike stolen in broad daylight

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Friday, a bike was stolen from a S. Fargo family in broad daylight. The alleged crime happened on camera.

“The reason I chose this neighborhood, I feel like it is quiet and safe over here. And to hear this happen to me I was so shocked.” said Tea Guo, who’s son’s bike was stolen on Friday.

The alleged suspect is seen on camera walking casually around the neighborhood. Checks out the bike but walks away. However, the person returns, grabs the bike and rides off.

“I was really infuriated because I thought my neighborhood was really safe because there is a lot of nice houses in there and I didn’t really need to think that people are going to steal my bike so I felt safe leaving it outside.” said Dylan Guo, who’s bike was stolen.

The Guos never expected this kind of thing would happen in their neighborhood. The mother thinks this will be a valuable lesson and the son said he will forgive the person when the bike is returned.

“Stealing is the wrong thing and you shouldn’t do anything like that because one day you might get caught,” said Guo. “You might not get caught the first time but one day you might get caught and you’ll probably regret it.”

It’s an expensive bike and Dylan hopes that is returned to him soon. If you have seen the person in the video or have information on this case, contact the Fargo Police Dept.

