Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Michaels offering 12 days of free holiday craft workshops for kids

Michaels is offering free online classes for kids to create family-friendly projects.
Michaels is offering free online classes for kids to create family-friendly projects.(serg3d via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An arts and crafts store is helping families spread a little holiday cheer by offering free winter workshops.

Michaels announced it would offer 12 free online classes starting Dec. 1 to help kids create family-friendly projects.

The Kids Club Winter Workshop classes are for kids at least 6 years old and are scheduled to run daily at 3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time until Dec. 12.

According to Michaels, each class will be a different project, and those interested in attending will need to register. Parents can register their child for either all of the classes or select dates.

The classes will include making holiday craft stick puppets, foam ice skates, clay winter animals, a winter beaded ornament, and more.

The virtual events are free, but supplies will be needed to complete the projects. The classes will also be recorded and available online within 24-48 hours.

Parents can purchase everything needed for all 12 classes in a Winter Workshop Bundle for $39.99 or supplies just for a specific project.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water rescue
2 girls rescued from Red River after sinking in mud
Search begins for new tenant at Rose Creek
Legends to close at Rose Creek Golf Course
DOLLAR GENERAL
Several more safety complaints roll in against Dollar General stores in the Red River Valley and beyond
Attempted murder-suicide in the 300 block of Wren Dr. in Grand Forks, ND.
Police identify mother and son involved in attempted murder-suicide
Kollie
Man sentenced to life without parole for brutal murder of 14-year-old

Latest News

Authorities in Iowa say the body of a missing 4-year-old has been found in a pond.
Authorities find body of missing 4-year-old in pond
Rescue workers and firefighters work on the scene of a crushing accident in Seoul, South Korea,...
Officials: 146 dead after Halloween crowd surge in South Korea
FILE - Grain processing is shown in Chornomorsk, Ukraine.
Russia says it will suspend UN-brokered Ukraine grain export deal
WMC
A ride along with Memphis Army Corps: How are they navigating Miss. River historic low levels?