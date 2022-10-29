Legend’s Bar and Grill at Rose Creek closing its doors

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The Legends Bar and Grill at Rose Creek Golf Course will be permanently closing its doors Saturday.

In a note to patrons, the owners stated “we have enjoyed being in this space for the last two years.”

They added by saying “as the golf season ends our time here does too. We are thankful for the memories and those who truly supported us year-round.”

No word on the reason for the closure.

On Monday’s Fargo City Commission meeting, the issue is listed on the agenda.

