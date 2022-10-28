Woman of the year awarded to Valley City Doctor

Bismarck, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Dr. Misty Anderson is being recognized as Women of the Year by the ND Chapter of the American College of Physicians. Misty is an internal medicine physician at Sanford Health in Valley City, N.D.

This award honors an outstanding woman physician with a distinguished career in areas of exceptional patient care, medical education, or research.

In practice, Dr. Anderson receives high praise from her patients, such as “I have complete confidence in my caregiver” and “Dr. Misty is a wonderful doctor.” It goes without saying that Dr. Anderson’s philosophy in patient care resonates within her daily practice of medicine by assuring patients are comfortable with their overall plan of care. She believes that motivating patients to take charge of their own health by adopting healthy lifestyle choices helps patients reap greater long-term health benefits.

During the pandemic’s challenging times, Dr. Anderson was devoted to caring for patients and put in the extra hours to assure no patient was left behind.

She also served patients in a population that was hit hardest – the elderly. As medical director of Valley City’s SMP Health St. Raphael long term care center, Dr. Anderson dug deep to save lives. She dedicated her time researching the options to make sure patients were getting the latest life-saving treatment.

Dr. Anderson is a NDMA member and has served on the NDMA Council for ten years. As part of her service to NDMA, she served as president for two consecutive one-year terms beginning in October 2019 through October 2021.

