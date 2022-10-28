Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Woman charged after working as registered nurse without license, attorney general says

A woman in South Carolina has been arrested for practicing as a registered nurse without a license for nearly a year and a half, officials said. (Source: WHNS)
By Alvieann Chandler and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A woman in South Carolina has been arrested for practicing as a registered nurse without a license for nearly a year and a half, officials said.

According to the South Carolina Attorney General’s office, 37-year-old Alyssa Beth Steele practiced medicine without a license at seven nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the state between January 2020 and June 2021.

The attorney general said Steele used someone else’s State of Georgia Board of Nursing license number to gain employment at the seven facilities.

The attorney general said at no time during her employment did Steele have any certifications, qualifications or training of a registered nurse, and her actions could have caused physical or mental injuries to the patients under her care.

A motive has not been released.

Steele has been charged with the following:

  • Seven counts of neglect of a vulnerable adult
  • Five counts of unlicensed practice as a registered nurse
  • One count of financial identity fraud to obtain employment
  • One count of obtaining signature or property under false pretenses, valued $10,000 or more

Officials said all seven facilities are fully cooperating with investigators.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attempted murder-suicide in the 300 block of Wren Dr. in Grand Forks, ND.
Police identify mother and son involved in attempted murder-suicide
DOLLAR GENERAL
Several more safety complaints roll in against Dollar General stores in the Red River Valley and beyond
Video captures woman stealing Halloween decoration from a Fargo yard
Police lights generic.
One woman airlifted to Fargo Sanford
From left to right: Rickey Walker, Shermaine Lewis, Aaron Bennett, Curtis Lewis
Several arrested after drugs & cash seized during SWAT raid

Latest News

A Miami Beach condo was declared unsafe, and its residents were forced to evacuate.
Miami Beach condo building evacuated near deadly collapse
Rally for Roevember flyer
Rally for Reproductive rights at MSUM Friday afternoon
FILE - Paul Pelosi, right, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, of California, follows...
Assailant shouted ‘Where is Nancy?’ in Paul Pelosi attack, source says
FILE - Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute...
Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen announce divorce after 13 years
Death row inmate Henry Hodges is seen in this photo.
GRAPHIC: Death row inmate who severed penis asks court to end restraints