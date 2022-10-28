West Fargo discusses proposed sales tax increase to fund Police and Fire Departments

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The proposal would add half a percent to sales tax in West Fargo.

City officials say funding would help with staffing in the police and fire departments in a growing city with growing numbers of calls for service.

”We’re still running with the minimal staffing that we were 10 years ago and our call volume has gone from about 20,000 calls for service a year 10 years ago, and this year, we’re projecting somewhere around 31-32,000,” said Chief Denis Otterness of the West Fargo Police Department.

Some say they support the proposal as it spreads the expense to city visitors, instead of just property owners in West Fargo. However, others say they are leery of the measures as they don’t believe operational expenses should be funded from a sales tax.

”This is really the smartest way to go about funding our police department and our fire department,” said Amy Norstedt, from the “Neighbors for a Safer West Fargo” group. “It shares the cost among the people who live in the city of West Fargo and people who visit. More than half of the crime that happens in the city of West Fargo is committed by people outside of the city of West Fargo.”

A concerned citizen at the town hall meeting for the proposal disagreed, asking, “Is this the way to fund this? This seems like it’s a very unreliable funding method. This isn’t the way that sales tax funds are intended to be used. They’re supposed to be used for capital expenditures rather than operating expenditures.”

Both measures will be on the general election ballot in November and both will have to pass to set the proposal in motion. Why are there two measures? The first measure amends the West Fargo Home Rule Charter to allow the funding. Measure two is for implementing it.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.