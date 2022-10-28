Two Moorhead men honored after saving a man and his dog from drowning

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An awards ceremony held by the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) and North Dakota Peace Officers’ Association (NDPOA) honored two individuals both from Moorhead, M.N. on Friday, October, 28th.

The following individuals received the NDHP Colonel’s Award for Excellence and NDPOA Lifesaving Award for actions they took during a traffic crash on I-94 MM 285 at Hobart Lake in Barnes County. The individuals that received this award were: Richard Reidhammer, 58 years old from Moorhead, MN, and Wesley Kern, 38 years old also from Moorhead, MN.

On June 5th, 2022 at approximately 6:30pm, a 2021 Dodge Ram pickup was traveling westbound on I-94. The Dodge was occupied by a 64 year old male driver and his dog Lulu. The male driver had a medical emergency and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle crossed the median, the eastbound lanes of I-94 and then entered Hobart Lake. The vehicle then drifted 30 to 40 feet from the shoreline with the driver and dog Lulu still inside.

Both Reidhammer and Kern stopped at the crash and were the only two to enter the lake. They both swam out to the Dodge and were able to extricate the driver from the passenger side door. Kern stayed with the driver and helped him swim to shore. Shortly after removing the driver from the vehicle, it sank underwater. Reidhammer learned there was a dog Lulu still in the vehicle so he dove underwater and retrieved Lulu, and helped bring her to shore.

Both the driver and Lulu were rescued in this incident because of the quick and selfless actions of both Kern and Reidhammer. They set aside their own safety to save the lives of two others. This is a great example of how all people can be first responders.

First responders don’t always wear uniforms. They are made up of the individuals that call 911 when they observe an incident and of people that selflessly act like Kern and Reidhammer did in this incident.

The NDHP Colonel’s Award of Excellence is awarded by the NDHP Superintendent to NDHP employees and citizens for actions that have benefited the NDHP and State of North Dakota. The NDPOA Lifesaving Award is awarded by the ND Peace Officer’s Association to first responders and citizens for actions that significantly contributes to the saving of a human life.

