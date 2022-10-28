Two arrested in Moorhead on drug and firearm charges

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two people are facing charges in Clay County after someone called police saying their vehicle may have been shot at.

Police responded to the area of Interstate-94 and 20th Street South in Moorhead. They located the suspect vehicle and conducted a high-risk traffic stop. Two people were detained without incident.

Abigail Ramirez, 27, of Dilworth was arrested on an open warrant and possession of narcotics. Dustin Grinder, 41, of Moorhead, was arrested for possession of narcotics and facsimile firearm - which is a replica or fake firearm. Both are being held int he Clay County Jail pending formal charges.

Preliminary information indicated the disturbance originated at the Baymont Inn and Suites in Fargo. Fargo Police searched that area for evidence and are investigating possible criminal activity within their jurisdiction.

