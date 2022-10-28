Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Two arrested in Moorhead on drug and firearm charges

Left: Abigail Ramirez, Right: Dustin Grinder
Left: Abigail Ramirez, Right: Dustin Grinder(Clay County Jail)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two people are facing charges in Clay County after someone called police saying their vehicle may have been shot at.

Police responded to the area of Interstate-94 and 20th Street South in Moorhead. They located the suspect vehicle and conducted a high-risk traffic stop. Two people were detained without incident.

Abigail Ramirez, 27, of Dilworth was arrested on an open warrant and possession of narcotics. Dustin Grinder, 41, of Moorhead, was arrested for possession of narcotics and facsimile firearm - which is a replica or fake firearm. Both are being held int he Clay County Jail pending formal charges.

Preliminary information indicated the disturbance originated at the Baymont Inn and Suites in Fargo. Fargo Police searched that area for evidence and are investigating possible criminal activity within their jurisdiction.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attempted murder-suicide in the 300 block of Wren Dr. in Grand Forks, ND.
Police identify mother and son involved in attempted murder-suicide
DOLLAR GENERAL
Several more safety complaints roll in against Dollar General stores in the Red River Valley and beyond
Video captures woman stealing Halloween decoration from a Fargo yard
Police lights generic.
One woman airlifted to Fargo Sanford
From left to right: Rickey Walker, Shermaine Lewis, Aaron Bennett, Curtis Lewis
Several arrested after drugs & cash seized during SWAT raid

Latest News

NDT - Stock the Shelves - October 28
NDT - Stock the Shelves - October 28
NDT - Eat The FM: Bar Down - October28
NDT - Eat The FM: Bar Down - October28
NDT - Eat The FM Area - October 28
NDT - Eat The FM Area - October 28
NDT - York Productions LLC, By Night - October 28
NDT - York Productions LLC, By Night - October 28