Tensions run high at Fargo Police Oversight meeting

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The pressure is on for the Fargo Police Department and the police chief.

Tensions ran high in the Fargo Police Oversight meeting Thursday night at City Hall, as board members applied the heat.

“In listening to members of our community, many now see a cloud over the police department,” Board Member David Hogenson said.

Hogenson added he wants to support officers, but right now that looks like holding them accountable.

“There’s anger, there’s outrage, confidence and trust has been lost,” he said. “They view you with suspicion and we can’t ignore that.”

A sentiment that was shared by many in the crowd.

“The board has to stand up,” Fargo Resident Wess Philome said. “I’m just really having trouble with how things are working out here.”

It’s been six months since the committee was formed to address issues within the police department, in an effort to better their relationship with the community.

That includes providing feedback on matters such as internal investigations, like the officer-involved shooting that killed Shane Netterville in July.

“I’ll try and explain it as best I can to you. The officers were trying to get out of the way,” Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski said. “There was no opportunity for O’Brien to get out of the way in his position as Mr. Netterville turned the van in his direction, which he didn’t have to do to simply flee.”

Fargo Police and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigations cleared officer Adam O’Brien of any wrongdoing. However, it’s something that isn’t sitting right with the oversight committee.

“If Mr. Netterville wanted to harm that officer, he could have harmed that officer when he walked in front of the vehicle,” Board Member Conrad Thomas said.

“What did shooting Shane Netterville accomplish?” Hogenson asked.

Some members want an external investigation, and three members tried to bring it to a vote during the meeting. However, it was turned away since it wasn’t on the agenda--something that brought outburst from the crowd.

The board will now vote on an external investigation next meeting, which will also dive deeper into how they feel the apartment is doing.

