Red River Market is preparing for their closing day

Valley Today KVLY - Red river market closing day
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Red River Market will be in Broadway Square for one last day Saturday, October 29.

Broadway and 2nd Avenue will be filled with local vendors selling fresh produce, baked goods, handcrafted items, along with local food trucks.

You can expect to see some of your favorite vendors like Michele‘s Table, who has been at the market for 8 seasons now.

The last day of the Red River Market will kick off with a live performance by Rachel Meyer at 10 am, then a cooking demo with Tobias Zikmund at 11 am, and a dance performance by allstarafrodancers at 12:30 pm. The market closes and packs up at 2 pm.

Broadway Square will continue to host events like Square Scare on October 30.

