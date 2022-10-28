Rally for Reproductive rights at MSUM Friday afternoon

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The director of the Red River Women’s Clinic is joining a Minnesota Senator, Representative and State Senate candidate to rally for reproductive rights on Friday, October 28.

The ‘Rally for Roevember’ is being hosted by Minnesota State Senate candidate Rob Kupec, local Representative Heather Keeler, State Senator Erin Murphy, and Red River Women’s Clinic Executive Director Tammi Kromenaker.

They say event will highlight the impact that the midterm elections will have on reproductive freedom in Minnesota after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, and the importance of turning out to vote to protect reproductive rights, lower costs for Minnesotans, and provide responsible tax relief for working families.

The rally is happening at 2:30 p.m. on the lawn outside of Livingston Lord Library, which is located at 1104 7th Avenue South in Moorhead.

State Senate candidate Rob Kupec and Representative Keeler, who is up for re-election, have also been approved to canvass in the residence halls at MSUM. Campus housing and residential life staff say students have the right to notify campaigns they do not wish to be disturbed by placing a “no solicitiation” sign on their room door or doorknob.

