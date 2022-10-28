Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Rally for Reproductive rights at MSUM Friday afternoon

Rally for Roevember flyer
Rally for Roevember flyer(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The director of the Red River Women’s Clinic is joining a Minnesota Senator, Representative and State Senate candidate to rally for reproductive rights on Friday, October 28.

The ‘Rally for Roevember’ is being hosted by Minnesota State Senate candidate Rob Kupec, local Representative Heather Keeler, State Senator Erin Murphy, and Red River Women’s Clinic Executive Director Tammi Kromenaker.

They say event will highlight the impact that the midterm elections will have on reproductive freedom in Minnesota after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, and the importance of turning out to vote to protect reproductive rights, lower costs for Minnesotans, and provide responsible tax relief for working families.

The rally is happening at 2:30 p.m. on the lawn outside of Livingston Lord Library, which is located at 1104 7th Avenue South in Moorhead.

State Senate candidate Rob Kupec and Representative Keeler, who is up for re-election, have also been approved to canvass in the residence halls at MSUM. Campus housing and residential life staff say students have the right to notify campaigns they do not wish to be disturbed by placing a “no solicitiation” sign on their room door or doorknob.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attempted murder-suicide in the 300 block of Wren Dr. in Grand Forks, ND.
Police identify mother and son involved in attempted murder-suicide
DOLLAR GENERAL
Several more safety complaints roll in against Dollar General stores in the Red River Valley and beyond
Video captures woman stealing Halloween decoration from a Fargo yard
Police lights generic.
One woman airlifted to Fargo Sanford
From left to right: Rickey Walker, Shermaine Lewis, Aaron Bennett, Curtis Lewis
Several arrested after drugs & cash seized during SWAT raid

Latest News

Pingree Buchanan Elementary School rendering
Pingree-Buchanan schools asking voters to approve $4.5M for addition & security upgrades
Moorhead Officials are looking for public input for improving Romkey Park
Public input wanted to help improve Moorhead’s Romkey Park
Left: Abigail Ramirez, Right: Dustin Grinder
Two arrested in Moorhead on drug and firearm charges
Noon News Part 2 - October 28
Noon News Part 2 - October 28