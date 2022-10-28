Public input wanted to help improve Moorhead’s Romkey Park

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Parks are Recreation are looking to get funds to upgrade Romkey Park, and your input is wanted on how the park should look.

An open house will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, November 7, at the Romkey Park Neighborhood Recreation Center, at 800 19 St S, Moorhead.

The Romkey Park municipal pool is the only all-ages outdoor public pool in the city.

Officials say Romkey Park is in need of improvements to meet the demands of a growing and inclusive community.

Proposed improvements to Romkey Park will be heavily based on public input.

Amenities in consideration to add to the part include a skate park; splash pad; wading pool/zero entry pool; diving board or slide; tennis, pickleball and sand volleyball courts; seating areas and passive spaces; community room within the park building; sledding hill; skating rink; soccer field; expanded food forest; public art and an open-air shelter.

For more information on ideas for the park renewal visit: https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/912bb75a2f7e4b22a28b1e9733a1dc4d/

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.