Procession held for West Fargo PD K-9 who died unexpectedly

A K-9 procession was held in West Fargo.
A K-9 procession was held in West Fargo.
By Aaron Walling
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Numerous people gathered to honor the service of ToSti, a K-9 dog who was a part of the West Fargo Police Dept. The veteran dog died unexpectedly this past weekend.

”ToSti was usually strictly business, he wanted to work, he had a very strong work ethic and he is a very serious dog.” said WFPD Asst. Chief Pete Nielsen.

According to WFPD, ToSti was deployed over 800 times. A line of K-9 units welcomed the procession of WFPD cars.

”This sudden passing is going to have an effect on [OFFICER] Ben, the community, the police department and everybody.” said Asst. Chief Nielsen.

ToSti was seven years old.

