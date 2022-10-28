Contests
Portable restrooms will be in two locations in downtown Fargo

Downtown Fargo
Downtown Fargo(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Portable restrooms are coming to downtown Fargo, led by the Downtown Community Partnership and the Business Improvement District. The aim is to lower the biohazard incidents on the streets and sidewalks.

The project is under a 60 to 90 trial with the city of Fargo funding it while the DCP and BID manage it.

“It’s going to mean people are going to have their privacy to go to the bathroom and keep our streets cleaner.” said Kate Sprattler.

These portable restrooms will be placed in two different locations, the Engagement Center and Elim Lutheran Church, to provide an area for people to use the bathroom. Especially late at night for the homeless population and those that are coming out of the bars during closing.

“Really, it’s a situation where we’re hoping to address with compassion and dignity and allow people who have bodily needs who are human overnight in those late night hours to be able to take care of the needs that they have.” said Cindy Graffeo, the executive director of DCP.

The DCP said there are over 500 biohazard incidents this year alone, and they hope the temporary restrooms will help curb those issues. With the idea of one day bringing permanent restrooms to downtown Fargo.

“We have a gap in our community, so as of right now this is an imperfect temporary solution until we can figure out long term what our community really needs in the downtown area.” said Graffeo.

