Pingree-Buchanan schools asking voters to approve $4.5M for addition & security upgrades

BUCHANAN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Pingree-Buchanan School District is seeking the community’s help in passing a bond referendum that will release funds for an addition and renovation to the existing elementary school in Buchanan. This is the first proposed bond referendum for the district in over 60 years.

The bond referendum election will be on Monday, November 21 from 11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. at the Pingree-Buchanan Elementary School. A successful passing will release $4,500,000 to the school district for the project.

Two community meetings are being held to give residents information on the scope of the project, discuss tax impacts, raise concerns, and get questions answered. The first meeting will be Wednesday, November 2, in the elementary school lunchroom. The second will be Wednesday, November 9, in the high school lunchroom.

The project would optimize classroom space and increase safety. The project includes adding three additional classrooms, a media center, music room, administration office area, student and Title I support spaces, new secure entrances, and reworking the pick-up and drop-off points for both parents and buses.

The school district says these features will give students and staff a positive and calming learning environment and will fix many shared space issues that staff are having to work around. The existing annex of the school is over 114 years old and currently houses the PreK, Kindergarten, and music classes. These classes require students to move between the two buildings multiple times throughout the school day.

“This can be challenging in extreme or uncomfortable weather conditions. A large goal of the proposed project is bringing every student and class under one roof, negating the need to travel between buildings and share classroom space with other subjects or resources,” school district officials said. “While fixing issues with the annex would certainly solve a lot of issues that the school is facing, the work needed to bring the annex up to code, safety, and accessibility requirements will cost the same as the proposed addition and renovation of the main school building.”

The district has retained Zerr Berg Architects as the project architects. You can learn more about the bond referendum proposal on the school district website.

