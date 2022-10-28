Contests
NDDOT distributes voter IDs to people on reservations

Voted stickers
Voted stickers(KFYR-TV)
By Joel Crane
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Officials from the Department of Transportation traveled to four American Indian reservations this month to provide voters with photo ID cards.

They went to Belcourt, Fort Yates, New Town, and Fort Totten. The DOT will do this every election year, 30 days before voting begins, as part of an agreement with the tribes. The goal is to provide voters with IDs that meet the state requirement of a provable street address.

The election is November 8.

