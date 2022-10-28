Man sentenced to life without parole for brutal murder of 14-year-old

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 16 months after 14-year-old Jupiter Paulsen was stabbed, choked and strangled for nearly 30 minutes in the Party City parking lot, the man responsible has been sentenced in the case.

23-year-old Arthur Kollie will spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility parole. It took jurors less than two hours back in September to find Kollie guilty on all three counts of murder, robbery and aggravated assault in the June 4, 2021 beating.

Paulsen was skateboarding from her dad’s home to her mom’s home when prosecutors say Kollie followed her into an alley and began the attack. Paulsen’s parents said she made the trek several times without any issues. Paulsen was found by a City of Fargo garbage truck driver while she was lying on the ground with Kollie kneeling over her in the Party City parking lot.

Prosecutors say the attack began shortly after 6:30 a.m. and ended just before 7:00 a.m. Prosecutors say Jupiter was stabbed 25 times, strangled and stomped on. Medical examiners ruled her death a homicide caused by manual strangulation.

