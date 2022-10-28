Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Legends to close at Rose Creek Golf Course

Search begins for new tenant at Rose Creek
Search begins for new tenant at Rose Creek(Valley News Live)
By Mike Morken
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The search is on for a new bar-restaurant at the Rose Creek golf course in south Fargo. It’s an item on the upcoming Fargo Park Board agenda for Wednesday, November 2nd. Legends Restaurant will be closing Saturday, October 29th.

According to a memorandum, the tenant will be turning in the keys and will not be renewing their lease, which ends December 31st, 2022. Next Wednesday, the Park Board will go over the research and plans for finding the next food and beverage provider.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attempted murder-suicide in the 300 block of Wren Dr. in Grand Forks, ND.
Police identify mother and son involved in attempted murder-suicide
DOLLAR GENERAL
Several more safety complaints roll in against Dollar General stores in the Red River Valley and beyond
Video captures woman stealing Halloween decoration from a Fargo yard
Police lights generic.
One woman airlifted to Fargo Sanford
From left to right: Rickey Walker, Shermaine Lewis, Aaron Bennett, Curtis Lewis
Several arrested after drugs & cash seized during SWAT raid

Latest News

Tarnelle Abraham
Bail set for woman accused of shooting mother holding infant
none
Two Moorhead men honored after saving a man and his dog from drowning
4PM News Part 1 - October 28
4PM News Part 1 - October 28
4PM Weather - October 28
4PM Weather - October 28