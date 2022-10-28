Legends to close at Rose Creek Golf Course

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The search is on for a new bar-restaurant at the Rose Creek golf course in south Fargo. It’s an item on the upcoming Fargo Park Board agenda for Wednesday, November 2nd. Legends Restaurant will be closing Saturday, October 29th.

According to a memorandum, the tenant will be turning in the keys and will not be renewing their lease, which ends December 31st, 2022. Next Wednesday, the Park Board will go over the research and plans for finding the next food and beverage provider.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.