Dan + Shay to play Red River Valley Fair 2023
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Great news for country music fans:
Red River Valley Fair announced Friday morning that country duo Dan + Shay will kick off the fair grandstand acts on Friday, July 7th 2023.
Tickets for the concert will start as low as $35.00 and go on-sale 10:00am Friday, November 4th at www.redrivervalleyfair.com.
Tickets are Reserved Grandstand Seating for $35 - $75; GA Pit for $95 plus applicable fees and includes your gate admission to the Fair for July 7th.
Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.