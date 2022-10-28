Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Dan + Shay to play Red River Valley Fair 2023

By Katie Bartnick
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 8:00 AM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Great news for country music fans:

Red River Valley Fair announced Friday morning that country duo Dan + Shay will kick off the fair grandstand acts on Friday, July 7th 2023.

Tickets for the concert will start as low as $35.00 and go on-sale 10:00am Friday, November 4th at www.redrivervalleyfair.com.

Tickets are Reserved Grandstand Seating for $35 - $75; GA Pit for $95 plus applicable fees and includes your gate admission to the Fair for July 7th.

