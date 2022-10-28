Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Coats for Kids and Families distribution

Coats for Kids donations
Coats for Kids donations
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With winter around the corner, having the appropriate winter clothing is a necessity. The Salvation Army, along with dozens of volunteers, will be distributing winter apparel to hundreds of local families.

“We know how quickly the weather can turn cold and how important having adequate warm winter gear is. It is our goal to make sure everyone is prepared to face another winter,” said Will Altizer Community Engagement Director for The Salvation Army.

The distribution is happening Friday, October 28, until 4:00 p.m. and Saturday, October 29, from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Prairie Heights Community Church, located at 319 32nd Avenue East in West Fargo.

Families needed to be registered prior to October 21 to receive coats at this year’s distribution.

Donations of new or gently used warm winter gear will be accepted until the end of the program. Monetary donations are also accepted and will be put toward purchasing needed winter items.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attempted murder-suicide in the 300 block of Wren Dr. in Grand Forks, ND.
Police identify mother and son involved in attempted murder-suicide
DOLLAR GENERAL
Several more safety complaints roll in against Dollar General stores in the Red River Valley and beyond
Video captures woman stealing Halloween decoration from a Fargo yard
Police lights generic.
One woman airlifted to Fargo Sanford
From left to right: Rickey Walker, Shermaine Lewis, Aaron Bennett, Curtis Lewis
Several arrested after drugs & cash seized during SWAT raid

Latest News

none
Woman of the year awarded to Valley City Doctor
Kollie
Man sentenced to life without parole for brutal murder of 14-year-old
Pingree Buchanan Elementary School rendering
Pingree-Buchanan schools asking voters to approve $4.5M for addition & security upgrades
Rally for Roevember flyer
Rally for Reproductive rights at MSUM Friday afternoon