Coats for Kids and Families distribution

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With winter around the corner, having the appropriate winter clothing is a necessity. The Salvation Army, along with dozens of volunteers, will be distributing winter apparel to hundreds of local families.

“We know how quickly the weather can turn cold and how important having adequate warm winter gear is. It is our goal to make sure everyone is prepared to face another winter,” said Will Altizer Community Engagement Director for The Salvation Army.

The distribution is happening Friday, October 28, until 4:00 p.m. and Saturday, October 29, from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Prairie Heights Community Church, located at 319 32nd Avenue East in West Fargo.

Families needed to be registered prior to October 21 to receive coats at this year’s distribution.

Donations of new or gently used warm winter gear will be accepted until the end of the program. Monetary donations are also accepted and will be put toward purchasing needed winter items.

