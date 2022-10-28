Breezy and Warm Today

FRIDAY: This morning clouds are continuing to clear out from west to east. The southerly component to the wind has kept our temperatures from dropping too much overnight! Morning lows will be in the 30s to low 40s. The breeze stays with us all day with occasional gusts over 30mph. The gustiest winds will be in the Devils Lake Basin. Highs this afternoon warm into the 50s and 60s!

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: A few clouds will return in time for the weekend as we will see partly to mostly cloudy skies for both Saturday and Sunday. The warming trend will continue into the weekend. We will see lows on both days in the 30s and 40s. We will warm up into the 50s and 60s. The weather will be pretty good for any Halloweekend activities you might have!

HALLOWEEN (MONDAY): Halloween is looking to have great weather in place for trick-or-treating. Conditions will be dry with partly cloudy skies with fairly warm temperatures. We will begin the day a little chilly with temps in the 30s and 40s, but we will warm up very nicely. We will see high temperatures in the afternoon in the 50s and 60s. By trick-or-treating time, we will have cooled off a little bit, but most can expect temperatures for Halloween evening activities in the 40s and 50s.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: For the most part, the quiet weather is expected to continue on Tuesday. We do have a chance to see some spotty showers, but impacts at this time look minimal. We will see temperatures in the 30s and 40s to start the day. We will warm up into the 50s for most across the region by the afternoon hours. Winds will pick up as we head into Wednesday. While timing is still uncertain, we are looking at a chance of a system moving into the area mid-to-late next week. We could start to see impacts related to this system by Wednesday evening at the earliest. Regardless, our temperatures will stay near average or even a degree or two above average. We will start the day in the upper 20s to 30s, while afternoon highs will be in the 40s and 50s.

THURSDAY: Expect a cooler flow from Canada to bring temperatures back into check. Averages this time of the year are highs near 50. Expect northwest wind, a few clouds and temperatures peaking in the 40s north to mid 50s south.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Breezy conditions. Low: 38. High: 61.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. Low: 40. High: 59.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 38. High: 58.

HALLOWEEN (MONDAY): Partly cloudy skies. Gusty during the day over 25 mph Near 50 for trick-or-treating. Low: 39. High: 64.

TUESDAY: A few clouds. Gusty south wind. Low: 40. High: 61.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Low: 42. High: 65.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cooler north wind developing late. Low: 37. High: 56.

