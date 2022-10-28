Contests
Bail set for woman accused of shooting mother holding infant

Tarnelle Abraham
Tarnelle Abraham(Cass County Jail)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The woman wanted for a shooting in south Fargo earlier this month made her first court appearance on Friday, October 28.

Tarnelle Abraham, 23, is charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. She was arrested as a suspect in the shooting at the Mezzo Apartments in the 2700 block of 42nd Street South on October 10.

Bail was set at $250,000 cash or bond and a no contact order with the victims has been put in place.

Police were called to the Mezzo Apartments around 9:45 p.m. on October 10 for a report of a shooting. The people inside the apartment were identified as a married couple and their 5-month-old child. According to court documents, the husband told officers he had an affair with another woman earlier in the summer and that this woman, later identified as Abraham, recently began contacting his wife to tell her about the affair.

The husband said he went to close the blinds to their apartment when he saw Abraham standing outside of the window holding a dark object in her hand. Court documents outline what happened next. The couple called 911 and the wife got a handgun from the bedroom, but the husband took the gun and put it away. As the wife walked toward the window to see where Abraham went, she was shot in the chest and dropped the 5-month-old baby.

The husband told officers he ran out of the patio door and returned fire, hitting the suspect’s vehicle. A portion of this incident was caught on security video at the apartment complex, which showed a white Jeep Cherokee pull up and a black woman exiting the vehicle and walking toward the apartment.

On October 11, the Metro Area Street Crimes Unit located the Jeep and noticed a bullet strike on the hood. The owner of the Jeep confirmed Abraham had borrowed the vehicle before the shooting.

The woman who was shot remains in a local hospital and officers say she is not able to speak due to her medical condition.

