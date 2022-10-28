Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

2 girls rescued from Red River after sinking in mud

Water rescue
Water rescue(none)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two girls were rescued from the Red River Thursday afternoon. The two called 911 at 3:47 PM to the area of the railroad bridge at 1st Ave N and 3rd St N.

Battalion Chief Joe Mangin tells Valley News Live the girls used a log to cross the river onto an muddy area only visible now due to the low river level; however, the log washed away.

The rescue took 4 crews and a batallion chief. Two firefighters in cold water immersion suits were able to carry the girls-- and lead a dog they were with-- back to shore. A boat was in the water ready to deploy if needed. The girls were unharmed and checked out by paramedics.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General woes- October 25
Ada community fed up with safety hazards at local Dollar General
Scene
UPDATE: Man found dead, woman shot in Grand Forks investigated as attempted murder-suicide
Attempted murder-suicide in the 300 block of Wren Dr. in Grand Forks, ND.
Police identify mother and son involved in attempted murder-suicide
DOLLAR GENERAL
Several more safety complaints roll in against Dollar General stores in the Red River Valley and beyond
Video captures woman stealing Halloween decoration from a Fargo yard

Latest News

Town hall meeting for the sales tax proposal
West Fargo discusses proposed sales tax increase to fund Police and Fire Departments
Tensions run high at Fargo Police Oversight meeting
West Fargo discusses proposed sales tax increase to fund Police and Fire Departments
West Fargo discusses proposed sales tax increase to fund Police and Fire Departments
Downtown Fargo
Portable restrooms will be in two locations in downtown Fargo