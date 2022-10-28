2 girls rescued from Red River after sinking in mud

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two girls were rescued from the Red River Thursday afternoon. The two called 911 at 3:47 PM to the area of the railroad bridge at 1st Ave N and 3rd St N.

Battalion Chief Joe Mangin tells Valley News Live the girls used a log to cross the river onto an muddy area only visible now due to the low river level; however, the log washed away.

The rescue took 4 crews and a batallion chief. Two firefighters in cold water immersion suits were able to carry the girls-- and lead a dog they were with-- back to shore. A boat was in the water ready to deploy if needed. The girls were unharmed and checked out by paramedics.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.