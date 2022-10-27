Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Woman turns 7-Eleven stop into $10 million Powerball prize

A Florida woman is $10 million richer after purchasing a winning Powerball ticket.
A Florida woman is $10 million richer after purchasing a winning Powerball ticket.(Deejpilot via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (Gray News) - A Florida woman turned a trip to the convenience store into a multimillion-dollar payday.

The Florida Lottery announced that Laura Barnes, 55, of St. Petersburg, is $10 million richer after she purchased a winning Powerball ticket from a 7-Eleven north of the downtown area.

Lottery officials said Barnes hit the jackpot while playing Powerball with Double Play. Her winning ticket matched all five white balls and the Powerball number from the Double Play drawing held on July 6.

According to the Florida Lottery, Double Play is an add-on feature that gives players a chance to win up to $10 million in an additional drawing after the Powerball drawing for $1 per play.

Officials said Barnes claimed her winnings at lottery headquarters in Tallahassee.

According to The Associated Press, the current Powerball jackpot has climbed to $800 million after no one matched all six winning numbers drawn Wednesday. The next drawing will be held Saturday night.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General woes- October 25
Ada community fed up with safety hazards at local Dollar General
Scene
UPDATE: Man found dead, woman shot in Grand Forks investigated as attempted murder-suicide
Attempted murder-suicide in the 300 block of Wren Dr. in Grand Forks, ND.
Police identify mother and son involved in attempted murder-suicide
DOLLAR GENERAL
Several more safety complaints roll in against Dollar General stores in the Red River Valley and beyond
Video captures woman stealing Halloween decoration from a Fargo yard

Latest News

North Dakota AG: Poll workers can’t demand citizenship proof
A treasure hunter in Tennessee says he found a Civil War-era belt buckle while using a metal...
Man finds suspected Civil War-era belt buckle in banks of drought-afflicted river
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University,...
Biden zeroes in on economic message as campaign winds down
SCOTUS
Affirmative action challenge heads to SCOTUS
Discarded smoking material leads to apartment fire in Grand Forks