Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

West Fargo Police K9 passes away unexpectedly

K9 ToSti
K9 ToSti(KVLY)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s a sad day for the West Fargo Police Department after authorities say one of its K9′s crossed the rainbow bridge unexpectedly earlier this week.

K9 ToSti (Toe-chee) was a 7-year-old Dutch Shepherd that joined WFPD in November 2015. He was paired with Officer Ben Orr and was deployed over 800 times for tasks including narcotic detection, suspect tracking, building searches and article recovery.

A release on ToSti’s death say he passed away on Oct. 22 due to an unforeseen medical emergency while off duty.

“K-9 ToSti was a loyal companion and dedicated his life to ensure the safety of his handler, fellow officers and the residents of West Fargo,” said Chief Denis Otterness. “He was a valuable member of our department and will be greatly missed.”

The public is invited to line the south side of 4th Ave. E., in front of West Fargo City Hall at 800 4th Ave. E. for the procession for K-9 ToSti at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28. The procession route will start heading west on Main Ave. from 45th St., turn south on 3rd St. E., and then head east on 4th Ave. E. The procession will end at the West Fargo Police Department.

Procession Route for K9 ToSti
Procession Route for K9 ToSti(KVLY)

K-9 ToSti has been deployed to support the West Fargo Police Department, Fargo Police Department, Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Moorhead Police Department, Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Red River Valley SWAT, North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigations, North Dakota Highway Patrol, and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The department’s thoughts and prayers go out to Officer Orr and his family for the loss of a very valuable member of the K-9 Unit and police department family.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General woes- October 25
Ada community fed up with safety hazards at local Dollar General
Scene
UPDATE: Man found dead, woman shot in Grand Forks investigated as attempted murder-suicide
Attempted murder-suicide in the 300 block of Wren Dr. in Grand Forks, ND.
Police identify mother and son involved in attempted murder-suicide
Video captures woman stealing Halloween decoration from a Fargo yard
DOLLAR GENERAL
Several more safety complaints roll in against Dollar General stores in the Red River Valley and beyond

Latest News

Noon News Part 1 - October 27
Noon News Part 1 - October 27
Fargo Park District
Fargo public golf courses closing for the season
North Dakota's 'Click it or Ticket' Campaign aims to decrease road fatalities
‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign starts November 1
‘Super weed’ found in three more North Dakota counties