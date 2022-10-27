VNL Investigates: Gun violence in the Valley

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police have responded to nearly 100 gun-related calls up and down the Valley so far this year, and a handful of those have ended in deaths.

It’s easy to get caught up in the daily news and headlines and worry crime is at an all-time high in the area, but when breaking down gun violence statistics so far this year and comparing them to 2021, the data is relatively similar.

In 2021, Cass County saw 28 gun shot calls and two shootings. One of those shootings was the deadly, but justified shooting in Casselton. So far this year, the county has responded to 31 reports of shots fired, as well as the deadly shooting of Andrew Martinez in Mapleton which has also since been justified by the North Dakota Attorney General.

In Fargo, the amount of shootings from 2021 to 2022 is the same, as FPD report six incidents have been investigated both years. One of 2022′s shootings resulted in the murder of 21-year-old Lucia Garcia at Plaza Azteca in May. Shane Netterville was also killed by gunfire in July when a Fargo Police officer shot him at a south Fargo apartment. The officer in that incident has also been cleared by ND AG Drew Wrigley.

Officials report Fargo officers have responded to seven more shots fired calls so far this year than last. A graph sent to Valley News Live shows officers investigated 26 shots fired calls in 2021, compared to 33 so far in 2022.

Fargo gun stats (KVLY)

Gun violence has also remained steady in Grand Forks with three shootings reported in the city in both 2021 and 2022. The first shooting involving violence happened Wednesday in the city’s south side when police say a mother was shot by her son, before he turned the gun on himself.

Meanwhile incidents involving firearms are on a downward trend in Minnesota, as Clay County has only responded to five shots fired calls this year compared to 2021′s 12 calls. In Moorhead, officials say officers investigated six shootings last year, with three of those resulting in deaths. Data shows so far in 2022, Moorhead Police have only been called to one shooting, and authorities in both departments say there have yet to be any gun-related homicide investigations in either jurisdiction.

Law enforcement tell Valley News Live gun violence remains a top priority for the officers and investigators across our communities, and say their agencies have and will continue to work together to ensure the Valley remains safe for all.

