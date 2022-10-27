Video captures woman stealing Halloween decoration from a Fargo yard

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Have you seen this woman?

A Fargo Woman claims a Halloween grinch stole her decoration, right off of her front lawn.

She caught it on video and says it happened Wednesday just before 3 p.m. at 1218 14th St. S. She says her young daughter is devastated.

If you’re in a situation like this, you can submit a police report online at fargond.gov.

