Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Video captures woman stealing Halloween decoration from a Fargo yard

It happened around 3 p.m. at 1218 14th St. S.
(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Have you seen this woman?

A Fargo Woman claims a Halloween grinch stole her decoration, right off of her front lawn.

She caught it on video and says it happened Wednesday just before 3 p.m. at 1218 14th St. S. She says her young daughter is devastated.

If you’re in a situation like this, you can submit a police report online at fargond.gov.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General woes- October 25
Ada community fed up with safety hazards at local Dollar General
Scene
UPDATE: Man found dead, woman shot in Grand Forks investigated as attempted murder-suicide
Michael Carnahan, 36
Police: Man steals vehicle, runs over victim’s foot
vnl
Man arrested for allegedly firing shots inside Fargo gas station
Police lights generic.
High-risk search results in five detained

Latest News

DOLLAR GENERAL COMPLAINTS- OCTOBER 26
DOLLAR GENERAL COMPLAINTS- OCTOBER 26
DOLLAR GENERAL
Several more safety complaints roll in against Dollar General stores in the Red River Valley and beyond
Control of Congress
Voters to decide control of Congress
6:00pm News October 26 - Part 2
6:00pm News October 26 - Part 2