Video captures woman stealing Halloween decoration from a Fargo yard
It happened around 3 p.m. at 1218 14th St. S.
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Have you seen this woman?
A Fargo Woman claims a Halloween grinch stole her decoration, right off of her front lawn.
She caught it on video and says it happened Wednesday just before 3 p.m. at 1218 14th St. S. She says her young daughter is devastated.
If you’re in a situation like this, you can submit a police report online at fargond.gov.
Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.