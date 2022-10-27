Thursday night marks 6 months of Fargo Police oversight meetings

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several are expected to meet at 5 p.m. Thursday at Fargo City Hall for a police oversight board meeting.

Fargo’s police chief is set to discuss the use-of-force in an officer-involved shooting in Fargo that killed Shane Netterville.

He will also speak about the investigation into the four officers involved in the deadly Mapleton shooting, from early Aug., that killed Andrew Martinez.

The officers have returned to duty following an internal investigation. They were also cleared of any wrongdoing last month, by North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley.

The Oversight Board was established on Mar. 7, 2022 and they first met on April 14, 2022.

The purpose of the board was to create a dialogue between community members and the police, as well as diversify recruitment and give community perspective.

Thursday’s meeting marks six months of oversight. Valley News Live will be at the meeting to ask how the board is measuring success within the department, how they’ve been doing and what the next steps are.

We’d like you to join the conversation and share your thoughts on how it’s going.

