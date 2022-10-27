Spitfire reopens months after fire

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Spitfire in West Fargo is back in business after closing August 6th due to a fire in the kitchen.

They reopened Wednesday and now opens daily at 11 AM. An employee tells us the extended closure was due to an extensive investigation into the fire’s cause.

Authorities say the flames appeared to have started under the commercial grill and spread through the exhaust system.

Battalion Chief Joey Porter says there was significant damage including smoke and fire damage. No one was hurt, but Porter says one firefighter suffered from heat exhaustion.

