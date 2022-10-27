Several more safety complaints roll in against Dollar General stores in the Red River Valley and beyond

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After our investigation Tuesday night, Valley News Live has been flooded with emails and phone calls from customers across the region and even the country.

All are raising concerns about the safety conditions surrounding their local Dollar General stores.

After a quick search on the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s website, at least 200 inspections of Dollar General stores were conducted by OSHA officials since January 2017.

Nearly 100 of those resulted in violations, including some involving penalties for exit routes being blocked.

Through the search, we could only uncover two inspections being done at locations in Minnesota including Spring Valley and Annandale.

None of those resulted in violations.

We couldn’t find records of any North Dakota locations being inspected.

On Tuesday, a walk through the Dollar General store in Ada uncovered many boxes and carts were seen blocking the aisle highlighting many of the customer concerns.

The women we spoke with say they complained about their store to the better business bureau...and they are not alone...

Dollar General has received a one-star rating out of five with the BBB.

Out of nearly 90 reviews, the most recent complaint, regarding safety conditions, stated their local store was “hands down the worst store.”

According to an OSHA spokesperson, another high-dollar fine against Dollar General is expected to be issued in the coming days.

We reached out again to their corporate office, but still no response.

If you wish to file a complaint with the Better Business Bureau, the online form can be found here.

OSHA complaints can be filed by calling 1-800-321-OSHA (6742) or completing the online form.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.