Several arrested after drugs & cash seized during SWAT raid

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - We are now learning what lead to the SWAT team moving in on a Fargo neighborhood on Tuesday, October 25. Officials say it was part of an ongoing drug investigation targeting a group of people selling M30 fentanyl pills in the Fargo-Moorhead area.

The Red River Valley SWAT Team and Cass County Drug Task Force executed a high-risk search warrant at an apartment building in the 4800 block of 47th Street South in Fargo. Five people were detained and three people were arrested on charges of conspiracy; 33-year-old Ricky Walker, 22-year-old Shermaine Lewis, and 33-year-old Aaron Bennett.

The following items were seized as a result of this SWAT operation:

7,000+ M30 pills

23 grams of suspected Cocaine

2 pistols

$21,354 in U.S. Currency

85 Gabapentin pills

11 Xanax pills

42 Grams of Marijuana

Officials say counterfeit M30 pills are extremely dangerous as they may contain lethal amounts of Fentanyl or Methamphetamine and often appear identical to legitimate prescription pills.

Two additional search warrants were executed in Moorhead on October 25. One was in the 900 block of 17th Street South and the other was in the 1000 block of 18th Street South. The Moorhead Police Department was assisted by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

One man, 29-year-old Curtis Lias of Moorhead, was arrested on charges of felony 5th degree controlled substance and gross misdemeanor child endangerment.

Law enforcement officials say these arrests and seizures are part of an ongoing investigation.

Previous Coverage High-risk search results in five detained

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.