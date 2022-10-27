Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Several arrested after drugs & cash seized during SWAT raid

From left to right: Ricky Walker, Shermaine Lewis, Aaron Bennett, Curtis Lewis
From left to right: Ricky Walker, Shermaine Lewis, Aaron Bennett, Curtis Lewis(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - We are now learning what lead to the SWAT team moving in on a Fargo neighborhood on Tuesday, October 25. Officials say it was part of an ongoing drug investigation targeting a group of people selling M30 fentanyl pills in the Fargo-Moorhead area.

The Red River Valley SWAT Team and Cass County Drug Task Force executed a high-risk search warrant at an apartment building in the 4800 block of 47th Street South in Fargo. Five people were detained and three people were arrested on charges of conspiracy; 33-year-old Ricky Walker, 22-year-old Shermaine Lewis, and 33-year-old Aaron Bennett.

The following items were seized as a result of this SWAT operation:

  • 7,000+ M30 pills
  • 23 grams of suspected Cocaine
  • 2 pistols
  • $21,354 in U.S. Currency
  • 85 Gabapentin pills
  • 11 Xanax pills
  • 42 Grams of Marijuana

Officials say counterfeit M30 pills are extremely dangerous as they may contain lethal amounts of Fentanyl or Methamphetamine and often appear identical to legitimate prescription pills.

Two additional search warrants were executed in Moorhead on October 25. One was in the 900 block of 17th Street South and the other was in the 1000 block of 18th Street South. The Moorhead Police Department was assisted by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

One man, 29-year-old Curtis Lias of Moorhead, was arrested on charges of felony 5th degree controlled substance and gross misdemeanor child endangerment.

Law enforcement officials say these arrests and seizures are part of an ongoing investigation.

Previous Coverage
High-risk search results in five detained

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General woes- October 25
Ada community fed up with safety hazards at local Dollar General
Scene
UPDATE: Man found dead, woman shot in Grand Forks investigated as attempted murder-suicide
Attempted murder-suicide in the 300 block of Wren Dr. in Grand Forks, ND.
Police identify mother and son involved in attempted murder-suicide
DOLLAR GENERAL
Several more safety complaints roll in against Dollar General stores in the Red River Valley and beyond
Video captures woman stealing Halloween decoration from a Fargo yard

Latest News

Drug investigation graphic
More than 51 pounds of drugs seized in ND enforcement effort
K9 ToSti
West Fargo Police K9 passes away unexpectedly
Noon Weather - October 27
Noon Weather - October 27
Noon News Part 1 - October 27
Noon News Part 1 - October 27