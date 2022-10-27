Contests
Potentially toxic North Dakota horse feed withdrawn from distribution

(kfyr)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring has issued a withdraw from distribution order to Feed Mix of Harvey for their All Around Horse Pellet 14, with lot code 081022.

The All Around Horse Pellet 14 is being withdrawn from distribution based on the presence of monensin found during North Dakota Department of Agriculture testing. Monensin is a medicated feed ingredient labeled for use in ruminant animals. If fed to horses, it can be toxic and cause colic-like symptoms, cardiovascular issues and possible death.

Customers and other end users with product should return feed to the Feed Mix plant. For more information, call Feed Mix at 701-324-2201.

