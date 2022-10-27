Contests
Police identify mother and son involved in attempted murder-suicide

Attempted murder-suicide in the 300 block of Wren Dr. in Grand Forks, ND.
Attempted murder-suicide in the 300 block of Wren Dr. in Grand Forks, ND.(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department says a 21-year-old Grand Forks man shot his mother on Wednesday before turning the gun on himself. The man was found dead in the driveway and the woman was found inside a home with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police have identified the son as Tyler Christopher Harrison, 21-years-old, of Grand Forks. The mother is identified as Jennifer Jean Harrison, 53-years-old, of Grand Forks.

Tyler Harrison had a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead when officers arrived. Police say Jennifer Harrison had multiple gunshot wounds to her torso and head. She was transported to Altru for medical treatment. As of Thursday morning, she remains in the hospital and her current condition is unknown.

Officers say the mother and son lived together in the Grand Forks home where the shooting took place. This is still an active and open investigation and anyone with information, or who may have witnessed the incident, is encouraged to contact the Grand Forks Police Department by one of the following methods:

  • Call: 701-787-8000
  • Online: Submit a tip via the GFPD’s Facebook page or website
  • App: Submit a tip via the Tip411 app
