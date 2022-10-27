One woman airlifted to Fargo Sanford
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman, 50-year-old Dell Johnson has been airlifted to Sanford hospital in Fargo after a rollover.
Two other passengers, 30-year-old Larissa Oakgrove and 43-year-old Melissa Perkins are being treated at the Bemidji Sanford Emergency Room for non-life threatening injuries.
A Chevrolet Tahoe lost control and rolled into a ditch early Thursday morning on Highway 89 in Bemidji.
Bemidji Fire and Ambulance, Red Lake Ambulance, and North Memorial assisted on scene.
