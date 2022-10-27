Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

One woman airlifted to Fargo Sanford

Police lights generic.
Police lights generic.(Pixabay)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman, 50-year-old Dell Johnson has been airlifted to Sanford hospital in Fargo after a rollover.

Two other passengers, 30-year-old Larissa Oakgrove and 43-year-old Melissa Perkins are being treated at the Bemidji Sanford Emergency Room for non-life threatening injuries.

A Chevrolet Tahoe lost control and rolled into a ditch early Thursday morning on Highway 89 in Bemidji.

Bemidji Fire and Ambulance, Red Lake Ambulance, and North Memorial assisted on scene.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General woes- October 25
Ada community fed up with safety hazards at local Dollar General
Scene
UPDATE: Man found dead, woman shot in Grand Forks investigated as attempted murder-suicide
More than 500,000 Mighty Bliss electric heating pads have been recalled due to an injury risk....
Recall: Heating pads sold via Amazon, Walmart pose injury risk
52nd Avenue South Reconstruction
Update on Fargo’s 52nd Avenue South reconstruction project
Minnesota State Lottery winner in Fergus Falls, MN on October 24, 2022.
$85,685 winning lottery ticket sold in Fergus Falls

Latest News

Police in the area of the 1700 block of 7th St. S. Moorhead.
Moorhead police search neighborhood after burglary call
DOLLAR GENERAL COMPLAINTS- OCTOBER 26
DOLLAR GENERAL COMPLAINTS- OCTOBER 26
10:00PM Sports October 26
10:00PM Sports October 26
10:00PM Weather October 26
10:00PM Weather October 26