North Dakota AG: Poll workers can’t demand citizenship proof

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Some poll workers in North Dakota who created confusion and frustration during the spring primary by allegedly demanding proof of United States citizenship particularly from immigrants and people of color had no power to do that, the state attorney general said in an opinion that has drawn mixed reviews.

Attorney General Drew Wrigley said in a five-page document released late Wednesday that North Dakota law does not require a voter to provide documents of citizenship in order to cast a ballot. Every voter is asked if they are a citizen and if they answer yes, they should be allowed to vote provided they have proper ID, Wrigley said.

“There are legislative provisions that could alter this legal structure in North Dakota if enacted by a future legislative assembly, but they are not yet before me,” Wrigley wrote.

Many primary voting complaints were lodged in Fargo, which has the largest new American population in the state. Voting rights activists call Wrigley’s opinion a step in the right direction but some, like Amy Jacobson, are not clear whether all of them, including poll workers, got the message. Cass County, where Fargo is located, just completed two days of training for voting site volunteers.

