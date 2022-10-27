Contests
No voter fraud in North Dakota, Auditor’s office finds

By Joel Crane
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Voter fraud is almost certainly a non-issue in North Dakota, according to the State Auditor’s office.

They just released a review of the state’s election system, in which auditors determined it’s “exceptionally” unlikely the results of an election in North Dakota could be fraudulently influenced.

“Here in North Dakota, I think that our election system - we’ve got so many safeguards, so many controls. Again, absent some unprecedented collusion by a lot of people at various levels within this, it would be very difficult to manipulate the election on a widescale basis,” said State Auditor Joshua Gallion.

The auditor’s office did identify six areas of vulnerability, in which a fraudulent vote could be cast. However, each case is highly unlikely to occur, leading Gallion to conclude that election systems across the state are “incredibly secure.” We’ll have more on the state’s election security tomorrow.

