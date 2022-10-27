More than 51 pounds of drugs seized in ND enforcement effort

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several agencies participated in a weeklong enforcement effort focused on drug trafficking and other illegal activity in North Dakota.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol, North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), and North Dakota State & Local Intelligence Center (SLIC) participated in a joint Border Strike Force enforcement in North Dakota on August 22-28.

Officers pursued six vehicles that fled from law enforcement, recovered one stolen vehicle, and seized more than $26,000 in U.S. currency, eight illegal firearms, nine vehicles and 51.6 pounds of illegal drugs. The drugs included 1.1 pounds of cocaine, 26.3 pounds of marijuana, 16.5 pounds of methamphetamine and 7.7 pounds of fentanyl.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration considers 2 milligrams of fentanyl a potentially lethal dose. By that measure, the fentanyl seized during the detail was enough to potentially kill every North Dakotan more than twice over.

“The results of this detail offer a glimpse at how the illicit supply of drugs is impacting every state in the nation, including our own,” said Col. Brandon Solberg, superintendent of the NDHP. “Public safety agencies are committed to working together to ensure North Dakota remains a safe place to visit, live, work, and raise a family.”

This enforcement effort was part of the American Governors’ Border Strike Force. North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum signed a memorandum of understanding with 25 fellow governors to create the force. They say the goal is to better address the humanitarian crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border and the negative effects of increased illegal immigration on public safety and crime in states including North Dakota. The strike force aims to disrupt and dismantle transnational criminal organizations and combat human trafficking and drug smuggling activities.

