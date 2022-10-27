Contests
Moorhead police search neighborhood after burglary call

Police in the area of the 1700 block of 7th St. S. Moorhead.
Police in the area of the 1700 block of 7th St. S. Moorhead.(VNL staff)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Police searched a Moorhead neighborhood overnight following an alleged call for a burglary.

It happened just after midnight on Thursday, Oct. 27 in the 1700 block of 7th St. S.

A viewer tells Valley News Live a perimeter was set up around their house, but was quickly taken down.

No other information about the situation is being released at this time.

