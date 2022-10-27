Moorhead police search neighborhood after burglary call
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Police searched a Moorhead neighborhood overnight following an alleged call for a burglary.
It happened just after midnight on Thursday, Oct. 27 in the 1700 block of 7th St. S.
A viewer tells Valley News Live a perimeter was set up around their house, but was quickly taken down.
No other information about the situation is being released at this time.
